NASA's $3.26 billion Saturn probe just began its death spiral...
NASA's $3.26 billion Saturn probe just began its death spiral - here's what it may discover before meeting its doom The nuclear-powered robot has orbited Saturn for nearly 13 years but has run dangerously low on fuel. NASA doesn't want to risk crashing Cassini into any of Saturn's icy moons, since it could contaminate their hidden oceans.
