NASA will destroy a $3.26 billion Saturn probe this summer to...

To avoid running out and accidentally crashing into and contaminating a nearby moon that may harbor alien life, NASA is going to destroy the robot. Called Cassini-Huygens - or Cassini, for short - the golden nuclear-powered spacecraft launched in October 1997, fell into orbit around the gas giant in July 2004, and has been documenting the planet and its dizzying variety of moons ever since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.