NASA will destroy a $3.26 billion Saturn probe this summer to...

15 hrs ago

To avoid running out and accidentally crashing into and contaminating a nearby moon that may harbor alien life, NASA is going to destroy the robot. Called Cassini-Huygens - or Cassini, for short - the golden nuclear-powered spacecraft launched in October 1997, fell into orbit around the gas giant in July 2004, and has been documenting the planet and its dizzying variety of moons ever since.

