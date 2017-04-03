NASA spacecraft halfway between Pluto...

NASA spacecraft halfway between Pluto and next smaller stop

This image made available by NASA in March 2017 shows Pluto illuminated from behind by the sun as the New Horizons spacecraft travels away from it at a distance of about 120,000 miles . On Friday, April 7, 2017, the spacecraft will reach a halfway between Pluto and its next much, much smaller stop, the Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69.

