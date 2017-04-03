NASA spacecraft halfway between Pluto and next smaller stop
This image made available by NASA in March 2017 shows Pluto illuminated from behind by the sun as the New Horizons spacecraft travels away from it at a distance of about 120,000 miles . On Friday, April 7, 2017, the spacecraft will reach a halfway between Pluto and its next much, much smaller stop, the Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|One way or another
|62,833
|Columbus man indicted for murder of Tokes
|2 hr
|Oliver Canterberr...
|10
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|6 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,659
|Telephones, instant replay, and the whoopee cus...
|8 hr
|ancient pyramid f...
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|11 hr
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro...
|17 hr
|T-rex_Rules
|6
|Amazon Cash lets you shop without bank card
|19 hr
|REAL American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC