NASA providing 1st live 360-degree view of rocket launch
Want the world's best, up-close view of a rocket launch without being right there at the pad? NASA will provide the 360 stream Tuesday as an unmanned Atlas rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a capsule full of space station supplies. The stream will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled 11:11 a.m. liftoff and continue until the rocket is out of sight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 min
|VetnorsGate
|13,717
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 min
|Subduction Zone
|64,791
|One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ...
|1 hr
|Cassatty
|5
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|43
|Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ...
|12 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|How Do I Merge Multiple PST Files in Outlook?? ... (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|donba
|3
|Joyetech ATOPACK PENGUIN [ JVIC system]
|19 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC