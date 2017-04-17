NASA providing 1st live 360-degree view of rocket launch

Want the world's best, up-close view of a rocket launch without being right there at the pad? NASA will provide the 360 stream Tuesday as an unmanned Atlas rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a capsule full of space station supplies. The stream will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled 11:11 a.m. liftoff and continue until the rocket is out of sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.