NASA backs El Segundo researchera s space-junk solution, Brane Craft
A senior nanotechnology scientist at The Aerospace Corp. in El Segundo won a second round of NASA funding to build his new space-junk removal concept, officials announced Monday. Dr. Siegfried Janson secured $500,000 to construct his Brane Craft - so named for the membrane-like sheet that makes up most of its ethereal body.
