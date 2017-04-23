NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets Spa...

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets Space Duration Record, Will Get Call from Trump

President Donald Trump, his daughter, Ivanka, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will call NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson from the Oval Office on Monday to congratulate Whitson on her record-breaking stay on the International Space Station. NASA says Whitson on Monday will officially set the US record for most cumulative days in space, surpassing astronaut Jeff Williams' record of 534 days.

