NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson makes history as she takes command of International Space Station
Whitson, 57, becomes the first two-time female commander of the ISS and holds the record for the most time spent in space by a woman NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson made history yesterday when she took command of the International Space Station for the second time. The 57-year-old assumed control of the ISS on Sunday as two Russian crew members and an American prepared to fly back to Earth.
