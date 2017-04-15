NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson makes hi...

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson makes history as she takes command of International Space Station

14 hrs ago

Whitson, 57, becomes the first two-time female commander of the ISS and holds the record for the most time spent in space by a woman NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson made history yesterday when she took command of the International Space Station for the second time. The 57-year-old assumed control of the ISS on Sunday as two Russian crew members and an American prepared to fly back to Earth.

Chicago, IL

