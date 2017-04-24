MasterChef favourite Fumbi crumbles i...

MasterChef favourite Fumbi crumbles in invention test

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

MasterChef contestant Fumbi Kolawole has been eliminated from the show after a disaster with ravioli and a disappointing apple crumble. The amateur chef struggled in the professional kitchen round of the cookery programme when the lobster ravioli he was tasked with cooking split in the pan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 min Science 67,276
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 56 min positronium 13,797
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 9 hr CodeTalker 44
Vaporesso Attitude 80W TC Starter Kit on Sale! 10 hr ecigvape1205 1
The icing on the cake of Eleaf iJust NexGen 13 hr Vapesourcing1 1
Arctic Dolphin Arthur 80W Mod 17 hr vapecigs 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... 19 hr sure 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC