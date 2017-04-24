MasterChef favourite Fumbi crumbles in invention test
MasterChef contestant Fumbi Kolawole has been eliminated from the show after a disaster with ravioli and a disappointing apple crumble. The amateur chef struggled in the professional kitchen round of the cookery programme when the lobster ravioli he was tasked with cooking split in the pan.
