Macron campaign says it fought off cy...

Macron campaign says it fought off cyberespionage attempts

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The campaign of French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron says it has fought off a series of cyberespionage attempts dating back to December, adding meat to previous allegations that it was the subject of an electronic eavesdropping campaign. The campaign's digital chief Mounir Mahjoubi says a series of sophisticated phishing operations have been thwarted over the past couple of months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 3 min Just Think 12
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 min Science 66,961
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 58 min nanoanomaly 13,782
News Desert View Middle School honors NASA alumna 3 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
NEW--Vaporesso VECO SOLO/VEVO Plus SOLO Starter... 7 hr ecigvape1205 1
Amazing features of the Eleaf new iJust NexGen 8 hr Vapesourcing1 1
How to Convert Audible AA/AAX Audiobooks to MP3 12 hr Ethan Orin 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC