Macron campaign says it fought off cyberespionage attempts
" The campaign of French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron says it has fought off a series of cyberespionage attempts dating back to December, adding meat to previous allegations that it was the subject of an electronic eavesdropping campaign. The campaign's digital chief Mounir Mahjoubi says a series of sophisticated phishing operations have been thwarted over the past couple of months.
