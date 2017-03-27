Latest WikiLeaks dump exposes CIA methods to mask malware
WikiLeaks may have dealt another blow to the CIA's hacking operations by releasing files that allegedly show how the agency was masking its malware attacks. On Friday, the site dumped the source code to the Marble Framework , a set of anti-forensic tools that WikiLeaks claims the CIA used last year.
