Last adventure ahead for NASA's Cassini spacecraft at Saturn
"That last kiss goodbye," as project manager Earl Maize calls it, will push Cassini onto a path no spacecraft has gone before - into the gap between Saturn and its rings. It's treacherous territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Science
|66,121
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|4 hr
|USA Today
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,750
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|Bobbieg
|24
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|47
|what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Robin b66
|28
|The Alienkit simple out of this World! Alien 22...
|23 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC