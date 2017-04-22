Kathryn Bigelow on VR after her first...

Kathryn Bigelow on VR after her first try: 'I love it'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

As a filmmaker drawn to the most visceral forms of cinema, it was probably inevitable that Kathryn Bigelow's high-adrenaline curiosities would lead her to virtual reality. The Oscar-winning director on Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival premiered her first VR experience, "The Protectors: Walk in the Rangers' Shoes," an eight-minute, 360-degree plunge into the lives of the Garamba National Park rangers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 40 min IB DaMann 66,333
News World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09) 16 hr Solarman 25
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 16 hr VetnorsGate 13,756
File can not be read 22 hr terrymarks 2
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Fri USA Today 3
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Fri Patriot AKA Bozo 47
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) Fri Robin b66 28
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,499,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC