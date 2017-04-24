Ivanka Trump heads to Berlin for women's conference
Back home, the first daughter's plan to push for policies that benefit working mothers is getting less of the spotlight. Trump, an unpaid White House adviser, has not yet offered specific legislation or publicly revealed how she plans to move forward with the child care and family leave policies she promoted during her father's campaign.
