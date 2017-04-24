Internet firms winding up for a fight on 'net neutrality'
In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, Federal Communication Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai speaks during an open hearing and vote on "Net Neutrality" in Washington. Tech companies are readying for a showdown with a Republican-controlled government over threats to net neutrality, a key issue for them and their users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|18 min
|Jim-ca
|40
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|67,030
|NEW Arctic Dolphin Arthur 80W Stabilized Wood B...
|6 hr
|ecigvape1205
|2
|Wismec MotivPOD is it charming?
|10 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|Oumier Wasp Nano RDA, Easy Single Coil Build, S...
|11 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|JP MORGAN
|717
|Star of the week Joyetech ATOPACK PENGUIN
|16 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC