International hackers targeted Foreign Office, cyber security experts reveal
The Callisto Group are "highly motivated and well resourced" and thought to be involved in intelligence gathering about foreign and security policy. Cyber security firm F-Secure claimed the group's infrastructure has links with Russia, China and Ukraine, but did not offer any definitive conclusions about who was behind Callisto.
