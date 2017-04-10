Instagram is starting to crack down on fake account activity
Instagram is cracking down on fake account activity with the closing of Instagress, a popular third-party service that advertised itself as an automated way to by request of Instagram" on Thursday. The tool is "like creating a small robot clone of yourself with the same interests and style, and then letting it work for you on Instagram" to gain followers, according to the now-shuttered Instagress website.
