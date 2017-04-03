Imagination Technologies Says Apple W...

Imagination Technologies Says Apple Will No Longer License Its...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CRN

British chip designer Imagination Technologies said Monday that Apple no longer plans to license its graphics processors for its devices and instead has been developing its own independent graphics chips. "Apple has used Imagination's technology and intellectual property for many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 12 min IB DaMann 62,663
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 2 hr Fair Game 33
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr VetnorsGate 13,649
News Columbus man indicted for murder of Tokes 7 hr Reality 9
News Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro... Sun Charlie 5
Old Bose Speakers Help Apr 1 Jtaylor330 1
How to Free Rip DVD to MP4 for iPhone iPad Android Mar 31 Teddy_6 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC