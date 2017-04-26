HSN Ceo to step down to take top job at Weight Watchers

In this April 22, 2013 photo, Honoree HSN, Inc. CEO Mindy Grossman attends the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. The CEO of the heavyweight of home shopping on TV is leaving that job to take the top spot at Weight Watchers International Inc. The companies said separately Wednesday, April 26, 2017, that Grossman is leaving HSN Inc. on May 24 and assuming the role of president and CEO of Weight Watchers in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.