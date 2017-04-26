HSN Ceo to step down to take top job ...

HSN Ceo to step down to take top job at Weight Watchers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

In this April 22, 2013 photo, Honoree HSN, Inc. CEO Mindy Grossman attends the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. The CEO of the heavyweight of home shopping on TV is leaving that job to take the top spot at Weight Watchers International Inc. The companies said separately Wednesday, April 26, 2017, that Grossman is leaving HSN Inc. on May 24 and assuming the role of president and CEO of Weight Watchers in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 8 min Science 67,203
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr VetnorsGate 13,793
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 6 hr CodeTalker 44
Vaporesso Attitude 80W TC Starter Kit on Sale! 7 hr ecigvape1205 1
The icing on the cake of Eleaf iJust NexGen 9 hr Vapesourcing1 1
Arctic Dolphin Arthur 80W Mod 13 hr vapecigs 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... 15 hr sure 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC