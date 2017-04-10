How the CEO of Bulletproof Coffee tur...

How the CEO of Bulletproof Coffee turned buttered coffee into...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In the mid-2000s, the cloud computing executive-turned-biohacking guru trekked to Mount Kailash, considered one of the most sacred places on Earth, because he wanted to learn to meditate from the Buddhist pilgrims who take ritual walks around the base. Temperatures dipped 10 degrees below, freezing his CamelBak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 min Subduction Zone 64,651
Joyetech ATOPACK PENGUIN [ JVIC system] 2 hr Vapesourcing1 1
News Picture Exclusive: Eva Mendes is at Ryan Goslin... 12 hr Yeti 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 17 hr VetnorsGate 13,711
News Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro... Sat Franky 17
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Sat andet1987 3
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) Sat teenathomas 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 280,352,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC