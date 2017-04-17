Horror hit a Splita arrives on home video, along with fast food a Foundera
There is little of note on DVD this week. James McAvoy gives an all-out performance in M. Night Shyamalan's “Split.” It is another preposterous horror premise by the director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 min
|u196533dm
|64,845
|What is JVIC system for ATOPACK PENGUIN? Let's ...
|2 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,717
|One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ...
|10 hr
|Cassatty
|5
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|43
|Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ...
|21 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|How Do I Merge Multiple PST Files in Outlook?? ... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|donba
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC