Hackers use FAFSA application to stea...

Hackers use FAFSA application to steal tax info

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen testified before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday that a breach had been discovered in the fall. In September, he said, his agency discovered that fraudsters could use someone's personal data to fill out a financial aid application, and the "Data Retrieval Tool" would populate the application with tax information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 min IB DaMann 63,517
next 100 series 3 hr misbehaved 1
News Ita s going to be an uphill climb for Bolt elec... 7 hr Solarman 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 18 hr mekus lasgidy 717
Joyetech eVic Primo Mini with ProCore Aries bes... 20 hr allisonhu 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 23 hr SoE 13,687
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) Fri Eagle 12 11,915
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,645 • Total comments across all topics: 280,153,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC