Hackers change construction sign to 'send nudes' 36 mins ago
Videos and pictures of a construction sign near the University of Nevada, Reno have been circulating on social media after hackers changed the traffic message to say "Send Nudes." The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the sign owned by a construction company that is building UNR student housing had warned drivers of the construction until it was hacked earlier this week.
Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.
