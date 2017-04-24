Hacked' WiFi hotspots deliver domesti...

Hacked' WiFi hotspots deliver domestic abuse campaign message to mobiles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Western Telegraph

A group of domestic abuse campaigners are deploying "hacked" WiFi hotspots to deliver their message to unsuspecting mobile users in a high-tech drive to increase reporting of cases. Signal For Help, a campaign developed by global advertising firm J. Walter Thompson with the help of charity Bede House, has hijacked the routine search for WiFi that plays out countless times a day across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 9 min VetnorsGate 13,858
News Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ... 1 hr Eagle 12 15
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Dogen 67,847
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 4 hr We Know 51
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 7 hr nanoanomaly 195
Joyetech eGO AIO ProBox | Newest on-the-go devi... 10 hr Klarries 2
Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10) 21 hr I like daipers 32
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC