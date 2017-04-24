Hacked' WiFi hotspots deliver domestic abuse campaign message to mobiles
A group of domestic abuse campaigners are deploying "hacked" WiFi hotspots to deliver their message to unsuspecting mobile users in a high-tech drive to increase reporting of cases. Signal For Help, a campaign developed by global advertising firm J. Walter Thompson with the help of charity Bede House, has hijacked the routine search for WiFi that plays out countless times a day across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 min
|VetnorsGate
|13,858
|Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|15
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|67,847
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|4 hr
|We Know
|51
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Joyetech eGO AIO ProBox | Newest on-the-go devi...
|10 hr
|Klarries
|2
|Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10)
|21 hr
|I like daipers
|32
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC