Hack of new season of a Orange is the New Blacka portends a looming TV crisis
After stealing and releasing 10 episodes of the fifth season of the Netflix series " Orange is the New Black" a month before its official premiere, a shadowy hacking group now is threatening to release shows by four other networks unless the networks' pay a ransom. It's a sign of things to come.
