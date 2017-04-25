Google's new VR camera has 17 lenses ...

Google's new VR camera has 17 lenses and costs $18,000

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

What has 17 lenses, costs $18,000, and can make you feel like you're anywhere in the world? The YI Halo, a new virtual reality camera that runs on Google's Jump VR platform. Made by Chinese camera company YI with Google, the Halo shoots 4k video simultaneously on all 17 cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 18 min Regolith Based Li... 66,927
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 2 hr RustyS 7
NEW--Vaporesso VECO SOLO/VEVO Plus SOLO Starter... 3 hr ecigvape1205 1
Amazing features of the Eleaf new iJust NexGen 4 hr Vapesourcing1 1
How to Convert Audible AA/AAX Audiobooks to MP3 8 hr Ethan Orin 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 8 hr VetnorsGate 13,774
News Desert View Middle School honors NASA alumna 10 hr Huey goins 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC