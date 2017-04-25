Google's new VR camera has 17 lenses and costs $18,000
What has 17 lenses, costs $18,000, and can make you feel like you're anywhere in the world? The YI Halo, a new virtual reality camera that runs on Google's Jump VR platform. Made by Chinese camera company YI with Google, the Halo shoots 4k video simultaneously on all 17 cameras.
