Google to open up Android to rivals in China
Alphabet Inc's Google will open up its popular Android mobile operating system to rival search engines in Russia as part of a deal to settle a two-year dispute with Russian competition authorities. The deal sets a new precedent for the tech giant, which faces multiple complaints worldwide that it is abusing its dominant position by imposing restrictions on manufacturers of Android-based devices in order to protect its share of the online search market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|Subduction Zone
|64,908
|What is JVIC system for ATOPACK PENGUIN? Let's ...
|6 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|13 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,717
|One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ...
|14 hr
|Cassatty
|5
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|43
|Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|How Do I Merge Multiple PST Files in Outlook?? ... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|donba
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC