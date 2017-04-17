Google says rogue vendor violated guidelines by instructing...
Google said Monday that a vendor mistakenly told staffers working for the search engine that InfoWars should be ranked as a low-quality site. The prominent right-wing website - which has been known to stoke conspiracy theories - blasted Google on Monday after pro-Trump media personality Mike Cernovich shared screenshots that showed a Google contractor saying InfoWars should be rated as a "low-to-medium" reliable site since its stories are "often debunked."
