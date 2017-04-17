Google says rogue vendor violated gui...

Google says rogue vendor violated guidelines by instructing...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Google said Monday that a vendor mistakenly told staffers working for the search engine that InfoWars should be ranked as a low-quality site. The prominent right-wing website - which has been known to stoke conspiracy theories - blasted Google on Monday after pro-Trump media personality Mike Cernovich shared screenshots that showed a Google contractor saying InfoWars should be rated as a "low-to-medium" reliable site since its stories are "often debunked."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 6 min u196533dm 64,845
What is JVIC system for ATOPACK PENGUIN? Let's ... 2 hr newssnowss 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 9 hr VetnorsGate 13,717
One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ... 10 hr Cassatty 5
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 43
News Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ... 21 hr True Christian wi... 1
How Do I Merge Multiple PST Files in Outlook?? ... (Nov '13) Mon donba 3
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC