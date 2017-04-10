For some Californians, effects of punishing drought not over
Nearby, the Kings River - swollen with rainwater and Sierra Nevada snowmelt - meanders through fields. Water is abundant in the river but it may not last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|replaytime
|64,447
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,709
|Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro...
|5 hr
|Franky
|17
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|12 hr
|andet1987
|3
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|21 hr
|teenathomas
|2
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|Fri
|Eagle 12
|11,923
|How to Recover Deleted Voicemail from iPhone 7/... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|arashivip
|4
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC