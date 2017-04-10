For some Californians, effects of pun...

For some Californians, effects of punishing drought not over

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Nearby, the Kings River - swollen with rainwater and Sierra Nevada snowmelt - meanders through fields. Water is abundant in the river but it may not last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr replaytime 64,447
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 hr VetnorsGate 13,709
News Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro... 5 hr Franky 17
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... 12 hr andet1987 3
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) 21 hr teenathomas 2
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) Fri Eagle 12 11,923
How to Recover Deleted Voicemail from iPhone 7/... (Sep '16) Thu arashivip 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,325,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC