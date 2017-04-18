Facebook wants you to hang out with your friends in VR
Facebook is making it possible to hang out with your friends in virtual reality using Spaces , a new app the company launched Tuesday for the Oculus Rift. The app will allow people to join a shared, immersive video call, represented by a personalized avatar.
Read more at ComputerWorld.
