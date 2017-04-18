Facebook CEO wants to augment your reality
Facebook wants you to sit in your bedroom wearing a headset and take a virtual vacation with faraway friends and family. Or use your smartphone's camera to spruce up your dinky apartment, at least virtually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Into The Night
|65,017
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|SoE
|13,719
|What is JVIC system for ATOPACK PENGUIN? Let's ...
|11 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ...
|20 hr
|Cassatty
|5
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|21 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|43
|Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|How Do I Merge Multiple PST Files in Outlook?? ... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|donba
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC