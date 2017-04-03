F-Secure buys Little Flocker to combat macOS ransomware
With attacks against Mac users growing in number and sophistication, endpoint security vendor F-Secure has decided to acquire Little Flocker, a macOS application that provides behavior-based protection against ransomware and other malicious programs. Little Flocker can be used to enforce strict access controls to a Mac's files and directories as well as its webcam, microphone and other resources.
