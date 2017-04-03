Doctors lucky to succeed in creating ...

Doctors lucky to succeed in creating first - three-parent' baby, says UK expert

17 hrs ago

Doctors who created the world's first "three-parent" baby in Mexico were "sailing very close to the wind" and lucky to succeed, a leading British expert has said. News of the birth of Abrahim Hassan, whose Jordanian mother was treated by a US team in Mexico, made headlines around the world last year.

