Developer behind Word, Excel returns to Microsoft
Charles Simonyi, a legendary early Microsoft employee who helped create some of its most iconic products, is returning to the company after more than a decade away. Microsoft announced Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Simonyi's startup, Intentional Software, to help advance its productivity tools.
