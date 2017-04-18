Developer behind Word, Excel returns ...

Developer behind Word, Excel returns to Microsoft

15 hrs ago

Charles Simonyi, a legendary early Microsoft employee who helped create some of its most iconic products, is returning to the company after more than a decade away. Microsoft announced Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Simonyi's startup, Intentional Software, to help advance its productivity tools.

