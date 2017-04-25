CPU demand for 144hz?0

I don't really understand what more the CPU is having to do at high refresh rates and how much more demanding it is on the CPU over 60fps for example. Does it also have to render more frames as does the GPU? Is the demand as great on the CPU as the GPU in this situation? I'm considering a 1440p 144hz monitor but wondered whether my 4690k would produce enough frames for 144hz to be worth while? Obviously a monitor is a longer term upgrade and a machine upgrade may happen while you still have the monitor but at least initially anyway? I also wondered whether an upgrade from the GTX 1070 to the GTX 1080 would be better suited to get the most out of 144hz? Benchmarks I've seen show the 1070 with AAA games average 70-80fps with 1440p.

