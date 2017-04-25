Could I use my 7600k on my z170 mothe...

Could I use my 7600k on my z170 motherboard2

22 hrs ago

I am looking to find out if I would be able to place my 7600k in my MSI Pro Solution Intel Z170A LGA 1151 DDR4 USB 3.1 ATX Motherboard I would originally planing to get a 6700k, after some convincing and research I've decided to go with intels newer kaby lake 7600k.

