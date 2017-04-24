connecting to 2 separate wifi routers at same time wr48...1
I have one modem router which i connect to for internet access, using the laptop wifi card. and i have a usb-wifi adapter which i use to connect to another wifi router that has ethernet cable to my tv pvr recorder.
