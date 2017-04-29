Conan O'Brien's theory on VR: Even if...

Conan O'Brien's theory on VR: Even if it's not about sex, it needs to be about sex, sex, sex

Those are the first words out of Conan O'Brien 's mouth upon being presented with an opportunity to try the new virtual reality game Wilson's Heart on Oculus Rift . Of course, the game has nothing to do with sex, but O'Brien's theory is that VR is headed in one direction: sex.

