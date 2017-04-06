Comcast unveils wireless service, Xfinity Mobile, for $45-$65 a month
Comcast unveils wireless service, Xfinity Mobile, for $45-$65 a month The cable and Internet provider spelled out the details Thursday on the wireless service that CEO Brian Roberts announced last September would be coming. The new branded Xfinity Mobile service, as it is called, leverages Verizon Wireless' network and launches mid-year.
