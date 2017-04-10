China launches its 1st unmanned cargo...

China launches its 1st unmanned cargo spacecraft

In this Monday, April 17, 2017 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou 1 is transferred to the Wenchang Space Launch Center. BEIJING - China on Thursday launched its first unmanned cargo spacecraft on a mission to dock with the country's space station, marking further progress in the ambitious Chinese space program.

