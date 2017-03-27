Can Artificial Intelligence Identify Pictures Better than Humans?

Computer-based artificial intelligence has been around since the 1940s, but the current innovation boom around everything from virtual personal assistants and visual search engines to real-time translation and driverless cars has led to new milestones in the field. And ever since IBM's Deep Blue beat Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1997, machine versus human milestones inevitably bring up the question of whether or not AI can do things better than humans .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.