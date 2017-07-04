By Jove! Jupiter extra close, extra b...

By Jove! Jupiter extra close, extra bright this week new

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTUL-TV Tulsa

The Hubble Space Telescope zoomed in on the solar system giant Monday, and NASA released the pictures Thursday. Jupiter was a relatively close 415 million miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 18 min One way or another 63,422
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 43 min mekus lasgidy 717
Joyetech eVic Primo Mini with ProCore Aries bes... 3 hr allisonhu 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 6 hr SoE 13,687
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 15 hr Eagle 12 11,915
News Weird Crater Discovered on the Surface of Mars Thu Spotted Girl 11
hot selling flash sale april Thu Vapesourcing1 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC