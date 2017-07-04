By Jove! Jupiter extra close, extra bright this week new
The Hubble Space Telescope zoomed in on the solar system giant Monday, and NASA released the pictures Thursday. Jupiter was a relatively close 415 million miles away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|18 min
|One way or another
|63,422
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|43 min
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Joyetech eVic Primo Mini with ProCore Aries bes...
|3 hr
|allisonhu
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|6 hr
|SoE
|13,687
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|15 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,915
|Weird Crater Discovered on the Surface of Mars
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|11
|hot selling flash sale april
|Thu
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC