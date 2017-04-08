Big asteroid to fly 'very close' to Earth in mid-April: NASA
Washington: A large near-Earth asteroid discovered nearly three years ago will fly safely past Earth on April 19th, US space agency NASA has said. The space rock, known as 2014 JO25, is estimated to be 2,000 feet in size.
