Astronaut Tim Peake attends the Queen's Easter Court party

8 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Major Peake, who became the first Briton to form part of the crew of the International Space Station , and his wife Rebecca joined the monarch at her favourite home in Berkshire on Monday evening. The Queen takes up official residence at Windsor for a month each spring for Easter Court when she hosts dinner parties, often for famous guests who in the past have included director Tim Burton, actress Helena Bonham Carter, James Bond star Daniel Craig and actress Rachel Weisz.

