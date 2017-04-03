Apple is getting crushed by Microsoft in the PC race right...
Apple's Phil Schiller revealed to TechCrunch in a report published on Tuesday that the Mac's user base is nearing 100 million users. To compare, there were 400 million computers running Windows 10 as of September 2016, according to ZDNet , and that figure is likely to be higher today.
