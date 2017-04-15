Apple could make the iPad a true lapt...

Apple could make the iPad a true laptop replacement if it just...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Apple made a lot of things clear this week: It will strive to do better at making computers geared towards professionals, but it will keep those pro desktops separate from its touchscreen devices like iPhones and iPads. "Here's how we think about this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 27 min Subduction Zone 63,678
News Mobile apps aim to protect undocumented immigra... 2 hr tomin cali 1
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... 3 hr cantshutitoff 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 7 hr SoE 13,693
News Trust invests in developer of mind-controlled r... 14 hr FireyFellow44 1
next 100 series 23 hr misbehaved 1
News Ita s going to be an uphill climb for Bolt elec... Sat Solarman 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,899 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC