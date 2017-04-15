a Hidden Figures,a a Lion,a a Veepa top this weeka s DVD list
In this image released by The Weinstein Company, Dev Patel appears in a scene from “Lion.” “Hidden Figures” is about wrongs being belatedly made right. Based on Margot Lee Shetterly's nonfiction book, the Theodore Melfi-directed film tells the story of three African-American women who worked at NASA while the 1960s space race was at a fever pitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|Into The Night
|63,774
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|4 hr
|retread
|1
|[NEW pen-style] Smok Stick AIO
|8 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
|Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro...
|15 hr
|Coelophysis
|16
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|15 hr
|churchterror
|2
|Mobile apps aim to protect undocumented immigra...
|Mon
|One way or another
|2
|[Pre-sell] Smoant Battlestar RDA Dripper Atomizer
|Mon
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC