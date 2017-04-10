10 things to know about legal pot
Recreational marijuana -- the kind you smoke without a doctor's note -- wasn't legal anywhere in the United States five years ago. Sales of legal pot grew to $6.6 billion in 2016, according to New Frontier, a research company that analyzes the marijuana industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Wonderbra and jockstraps became a part of C...
|1 hr
|May
|1
|Unholy? Atheists should embrace the science of ...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|9
|Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S.
|1 hr
|armysurfer31
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Subduction Zone
|65,708
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|2 hr
|Frack and Drill
|44
|File can not be read
|5 hr
|DEd234
|1
|Wismec Motiv POD Kit[a side filling system]
|7 hr
|Vapesourcing1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC