YSL ad triggers sexism outcry as Chan...

YSL ad triggers sexism outcry as Chanel rockets to space

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Chanel rocketed into space Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week in an interstellar-themed show spectacular that saw designer Karl Lagerfeld reach for the stars - and a star-filled front row. Singer-turned-fashion designer Rihanna stunned crowds in a standout citrus lime coat at her Fenty X Puma collection that channeled school-girl-gone-bad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 19 min SoE 13,202
News WikiLeaks: Here are the CIA's hacking tools for... 46 min Ronald 2
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr IB DaMann 59,326
News Toronto startup Chef's Plate shines in emerging... 2 hr how far will u drive 1
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked 4 hr nnono 7
News Five natural ways to boost your erection and la... 4 hr LASTLONGMAN 1
Hop N Vape KOF RDTA Atomizer | Best price for t... 8 hr newssnowss 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC