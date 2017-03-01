Yahoo execs botched its response to 2014 breach, investigation finds
Unfortunately, Yahoo didn't, according to a new internal investigation. The internet pioneer, which reported a massive data breach involving 500 million user accounts in September, actually knew an intrusion had occurred back in 2014, but allegedly botched its response.
