World's oldest spacewoman sets spacew...

World's oldest spacewoman sets spacewalking record

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The world's oldest and most experienced spacewoman has just set another record, this time for spacewalking. NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson floated out on the eighth spacewalk of her career Thursday morning, 250 miles up at the International Space Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Aura Mytha 61,880
only adobe company could do it 1 hr Chenna431 1
How to sync Outlook with iPhone 7? Wed mikewilliams0977 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Wed Baby It s Cold Ou... 12
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Wed positronium 13,626
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Stephanie Shipley 715
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) Mar 26 Natalie_33 25
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC