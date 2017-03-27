World's oldest spacewoman sets spacewalking record
" The world's oldest and most experienced spacewoman has just set another record, this time for spacewalking. NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson floated out on the eighth spacewalk of her career Thursday morning, 250 miles up at the International Space Station.
